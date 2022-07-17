StockNews.com Begins Coverage on VolitionRx (NYSE:VNRX)

StockNews.com started coverage on shares of VolitionRx (NYSE:VNRX – Get Rating) in a research report released on Thursday. The brokerage issued a sell rating on the stock.
VolitionRx Trading Down 2.4 %
Shares of NYSE VNRX opened at $2.07 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23, a quick ratio of 1.48 and a current ratio of 1.48. The stock has a market cap of $111.35 million, a PE ratio of -3.98 and a beta of 1.70. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $2.29. VolitionRx has a 12-month low of $1.95 and a 12-month high of $4.14.
About VolitionRx
