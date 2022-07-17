Stock Yards Bancorp (NASDAQ:SYBT) Now Covered by Piper Sandler

Piper Sandler started coverage on shares of Stock Yards Bancorp (NASDAQ:SYBT – Get Rating) in a research note released on Wednesday morning, Marketbeat Ratings reports. The brokerage issued a neutral rating and a $65.00 price objective on the bank’s stock.

Several other equities analysts have also recently commented on SYBT. Hovde Group started coverage on shares of Stock Yards Bancorp in a research note on Wednesday, May 18th. They set a market perform rating for the company. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Stock Yards Bancorp from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research note on Monday, May 2nd.

Stock Yards Bancorp Price Performance

SYBT opened at $60.73 on Wednesday. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $58.30 and a 200 day simple moving average of $57.13. The company has a current ratio of 0.81, a quick ratio of 0.80 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03. Stock Yards Bancorp has a twelve month low of $45.92 and a twelve month high of $67.40. The firm has a market cap of $1.77 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.11 and a beta of 0.65.

Stock Yards Bancorp Announces Dividend

Stock Yards Bancorp ( NASDAQ:SYBT Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 27th. The bank reported $0.29 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.44 by ($0.15). Stock Yards Bancorp had a return on equity of 15.16% and a net margin of 23.13%. Equities research analysts expect that Stock Yards Bancorp will post 3.83 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, July 1st. Shareholders of record on Monday, June 20th were issued a $0.28 dividend. This represents a $1.12 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.84%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, June 16th. Stock Yards Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 50.00%.

Insider Buying and Selling at Stock Yards Bancorp

In other Stock Yards Bancorp news, EVP Kathy C. Thompson sold 4,949 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, June 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $60.62, for a total value of $300,008.38. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 24,567 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,489,251.54. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. In other news, EVP Kathy C. Thompson sold 4,949 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $60.62, for a total value of $300,008.38. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 24,567 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,489,251.54. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, EVP Kathy C. Thompson sold 2,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $57.18, for a total transaction of $114,360.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 26,925 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,539,571.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 10,668 shares of company stock valued at $634,629 in the last 90 days. 4.20% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Stock Yards Bancorp

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Victory Capital Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Stock Yards Bancorp by 1.8% in the 4th quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 11,364 shares of the bank’s stock worth $726,000 after purchasing an additional 197 shares during the last quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC grew its holdings in Stock Yards Bancorp by 1.7% during the 1st quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC now owns 14,835 shares of the bank’s stock worth $785,000 after acquiring an additional 247 shares during the last quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas grew its holdings in Stock Yards Bancorp by 7.0% during the 1st quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 5,177 shares of the bank’s stock worth $274,000 after acquiring an additional 337 shares during the last quarter. Diversified Trust Co grew its holdings in Stock Yards Bancorp by 9.4% during the 1st quarter. Diversified Trust Co now owns 4,300 shares of the bank’s stock worth $227,000 after acquiring an additional 370 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Atlas Brown Inc. grew its holdings in Stock Yards Bancorp by 4.0% during the 1st quarter. Atlas Brown Inc. now owns 10,240 shares of the bank’s stock worth $542,000 after acquiring an additional 390 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 51.96% of the company’s stock.

Stock Yards Bancorp Company Profile

Stock Yards Bancorp, Inc operates as a holding company for Stock Yards Bank & Trust Company that provides various financial services for individuals, corporations, and others in the United States. It operates in two segments, Commercial Banking, and WM&T. The Commercial Banking segment offers mortgage banking and deposit services; retail, commercial, and commercial real estate lending services; and online banking, mobile banking, private banking, leasing, treasury management, merchant, international banking, correspondent banking, and other banking services.

