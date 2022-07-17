Stephens Begins Coverage on Cathay General Bancorp (NASDAQ:CATY)

Stephens began coverage on shares of Cathay General Bancorp (NASDAQ:CATY – Get Rating) in a report published on Thursday, MarketBeat Ratings reports. The brokerage issued an equal weight rating and a $45.00 target price on the bank’s stock.

Several other research analysts have also weighed in on CATY. StockNews.com began coverage on Cathay General Bancorp in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a hold rating on the stock. Piper Sandler dropped their target price on Cathay General Bancorp to $43.00 in a research report on Monday, July 4th. Finally, Truist Financial dropped their target price on Cathay General Bancorp from $46.00 to $43.00 in a research report on Wednesday, June 15th.

Cathay General Bancorp Stock Up 2.7 %

NASDAQ:CATY opened at $39.49 on Thursday. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.97 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.20 and a beta of 1.19. Cathay General Bancorp has a 1-year low of $35.51 and a 1-year high of $48.88. The company has a current ratio of 1.03, a quick ratio of 1.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $39.69 and its 200 day moving average price is $43.13.

Cathay General Bancorp Announces Dividend

Cathay General Bancorp ( NASDAQ:CATY Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Monday, April 25th. The bank reported $0.99 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.93 by $0.06. Cathay General Bancorp had a return on equity of 12.26% and a net margin of 40.53%. The company had revenue of $179.42 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $167.80 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.92 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 18.2% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Cathay General Bancorp will post 4.61 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, June 6th. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 27th were paid a dividend of $0.34 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, May 26th. This represents a $1.36 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.44%. Cathay General Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 35.14%.

Institutional Trading of Cathay General Bancorp

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in CATY. State Street Corp boosted its stake in shares of Cathay General Bancorp by 9.4% during the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 3,708,830 shares of the bank’s stock worth $165,970,000 after acquiring an additional 317,721 shares in the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Cathay General Bancorp by 6.8% during the 1st quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,663,220 shares of the bank’s stock worth $74,430,000 after acquiring an additional 105,614 shares in the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE boosted its stake in shares of Cathay General Bancorp by 36.4% during the 4th quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 324,343 shares of the bank’s stock worth $13,943,000 after acquiring an additional 86,586 shares in the last quarter. Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. bought a new stake in Cathay General Bancorp during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $5,063,000. Finally, Jupiter Asset Management Ltd. boosted its stake in Cathay General Bancorp by 830.5% during the 1st quarter. Jupiter Asset Management Ltd. now owns 80,314 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $3,591,000 after purchasing an additional 71,683 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 69.48% of the company’s stock.

Cathay General Bancorp Company Profile

Cathay General Bancorp operates as the holding company for Cathay Bank that offers various commercial banking products and services to individuals, professionals, and small to medium-sized businesses in the United States. The company offers various deposit products, including passbook accounts, checking accounts, money market deposit accounts, certificates of deposit, individual retirement accounts, and public funds deposits.

