Stellar (XLM) Trading Down 1.5% Over Last 7 Days

Stellar (XLM) traded up 2.3% against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 8:00 AM ET on July 17th. In the last week, Stellar has traded down 1.5% against the dollar. One Stellar coin can now be bought for $0.11 or 0.00000510 BTC on exchanges. Stellar has a market capitalization of $2.74 billion and approximately $137.75 million worth of Stellar was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.
Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:
- JUMPN (JST) traded 54% lower against the dollar and now trades at $5.46 or 0.00018651 BTC.
- Tether (USDT) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004661 BTC.
- Sweet SOL (SSOL) traded up 600.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.
- Bitsubishi (BITSU) traded 27.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $123.93 or 0.00573819 BTC.
- CV SHOTS (CVSHOT) traded down 31.7% against the dollar and now trades at $7.30 or 0.00034027 BTC.
- XRP (XRP) traded 3.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.35 or 0.00001642 BTC.
- Wrapped Cardano (WADA) traded 1.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.43 or 0.00002173 BTC.
- Gateway Protocol (GWP) traded 2.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $4.63 or 0.00021606 BTC.
- Lido stETH (STETH) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $2,947.45 or 0.07417648 BTC.
- Qommodity (QAA) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.39 or 0.00001809 BTC.
Stellar Coin Profile
Stellar (CRYPTO:XLM) uses the hashing algorithm. It launched on July 31st, 2014. Stellar’s total supply is 50,001,787,651 coins and its circulating supply is 25,094,621,943 coins. Stellar’s official message board is stellarcommunity.org. The Reddit community for Stellar is /r/stellar and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Stellar’s official Twitter account is @stellarorg and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for Stellar is www.stellar.org.
Buying and Selling Stellar
