Stealth BioTherapeutics Corp (NASDAQ:MITO) Sees Large Drop in Short Interest

Stealth BioTherapeutics Corp (NASDAQ:MITO – Get Rating) was the target of a significant decrease in short interest in June. As of June 30th, there was short interest totalling 365,400 shares, a decrease of 59.1% from the June 15th total of 894,400 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 2,530,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.1 days.

Stealth BioTherapeutics Stock Performance

Shares of Stealth BioTherapeutics stock traded up $0.01 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $0.23. 195,887 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 409,730. The company has a market cap of $13.74 million, a PE ratio of -0.44 and a beta of 1.93. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $0.25 and a 200-day moving average of $0.49. Stealth BioTherapeutics has a 12 month low of $0.16 and a 12 month high of $1.58.

Stealth BioTherapeutics (NASDAQ:MITO – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, May 18th. The company reported ($0.12) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.02) by ($0.10). On average, equities analysts anticipate that Stealth BioTherapeutics will post -0.06 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Stealth BioTherapeutics Company Profile

Separately, HC Wainwright reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $1.50 price objective on shares of Stealth BioTherapeutics in a research report on Thursday, June 16th.

Stealth BioTherapeutics Corp, a clinical-stage biotechnology company, focuses on the discovery, development, and commercialization of therapies for diseases involving mitochondrial dysfunction. Its lead product candidate is Elamipretide that is in phase 3 clinical trial to treat barth syndrome, phase 2/3 clinical trial for the treatment of duchenne cardiomyopathy, phase 2a clinical trial to treat friedreich's ataxia, phase 2 clinical trial for the treatment of dry age-related macular degeneration, phase 2 clinical trial to treat leber's hereditary optic neuropathy, and phase 3 clinical trial for the treatment of replisome myopathies.

