StaFi (FIS) Market Capitalization Hits $23.26 Million

StaFi (FIS) traded 5.5% higher against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 18:00 PM E.T. on July 17th. One StaFi coin can currently be purchased for $0.38 or 0.00001831 BTC on major exchanges. StaFi has a market capitalization of $23.26 million and approximately $7.67 million worth of StaFi was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last week, StaFi has traded 10.9% higher against the US dollar.

Avalanche (AVAX) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $21.00 or 0.00099925 BTC.

Cronos (CRO) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.12 or 0.00000583 BTC.

NEAR Protocol (NEAR) traded 0.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3.59 or 0.00017094 BTC.

Algorand (ALGO) traded 1.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.34 or 0.00001628 BTC.

Hedera (HBAR) traded 0.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0657 or 0.00000312 BTC.

Elrond (EGLD) traded 2.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $58.51 or 0.00278371 BTC.

Helium (HNT) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $8.97 or 0.00042690 BTC.

Kava.io (KAVA) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $5.62 or 0.00012724 BTC.

TerraClassicUSD (USTC) traded 1.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0438 or 0.00000208 BTC.

Kava (KAVA) traded up 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $1.76 or 0.00008395 BTC.

StaFi (FIS) uses the hashing algorithm. Its launch date was September 7th, 2020. StaFi’s total supply is 114,911,733 coins and its circulating supply is 60,452,000 coins. StaFi’s official message board is medium.com/stafi. The official website for StaFi is www.stafi.io. StaFi’s official Twitter account is @Stafi_Protocol and its Facebook page is accessible here.

According to CryptoCompare, “StaFi protocol is a decentralized protocol unlocking liquidity of Staked assets. StaFi aims to solve the contradiction between Mainnet security and token liquidity in PoS consensus. The token holders are staking through staking contracts built in StaFi protocol, and then get alternative tokens (rToken ,such as rXTZ, rAtom, rDot, etc.), rTokens are tradable and it can get staking rewards from the original chain at the same time. “

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as StaFi directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade StaFi should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase StaFi using one of the exchanges listed above.

