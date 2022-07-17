Spirax-Sarco Engineering plc (LON:SPX) Receives £126.03 Average Price Target from Brokerages

Spirax-Sarco Engineering plc (LON:SPX – Get Rating) has earned an average recommendation of “Hold” from the six ratings firms that are covering the firm, MarketBeat reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation and five have assigned a hold recommendation to the company. The average 12-month price objective among analysts that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is £126.03 ($149.89).

SPX has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. restated a “neutral” rating and issued a £132 ($156.99) price objective on shares of Spirax-Sarco Engineering in a report on Thursday, June 30th. Morgan Stanley restated an “equal weight” rating on shares of Spirax-Sarco Engineering in a research report on Wednesday, May 11th. Shore Capital reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Spirax-Sarco Engineering in a research note on Wednesday, May 11th. Royal Bank of Canada restated an “underperform” rating and set a £105 ($124.88) target price on shares of Spirax-Sarco Engineering in a report on Wednesday, April 13th. Finally, Berenberg Bank reaffirmed a “hold” rating and issued a £131.20 ($156.04) price target on shares of Spirax-Sarco Engineering in a research note on Wednesday, May 11th.

Shares of SPX opened at £107.75 ($128.15) on Tuesday. Spirax-Sarco Engineering has a 1 year low of GBX 9,008 ($107.14) and a 1 year high of £172.25 ($204.86). The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 46.06, a current ratio of 2.11 and a quick ratio of 1.53. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of £102.50 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of £118.59. The firm has a market cap of £7.95 billion and a P/E ratio of 3,388.36.

In other Spirax-Sarco Engineering news, insider Nimesh Patel purchased 700 shares of Spirax-Sarco Engineering stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 21st. The shares were bought at an average price of GBX 9,280 ($110.37) per share, for a total transaction of £64,960 ($77,259.75).

Spirax-Sarco Engineering plc provides engineered solutions for the users of industrial and commercial steam systems, electrical heating and temperature management systems, and pumps and fluid path technologies. It offers industrial and commercial steam systems, including condensate management, controls, and thermal energy management products and solutions for heating and curing, cleaning and sterilizing, hot water generation, space heating, and humidification; electrical process heating and temperature management solutions, such as industrial heaters and systems, heat tracing, and various component technologies for industrial processes, heaters, and systems; and peristaltic and niche pumps and associated fluid path technologies, including pumps, tubing, and specialty filling systems and products for single-use applications.

