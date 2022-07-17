Spheroid Universe 24-Hour Volume Tops $268,324.00 (SPH)

Spheroid Universe (SPH) traded down 3.3% against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 9:00 AM Eastern on July 17th. During the last week, Spheroid Universe has traded down 14.7% against the dollar. One Spheroid Universe coin can now be bought for about $0.0182 or 0.00000086 BTC on exchanges. Spheroid Universe has a market cap of $2.24 million and approximately $268,324.00 worth of Spheroid Universe was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.
Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:
- JUMPN (JST) traded 54% lower against the dollar and now trades at $5.46 or 0.00018651 BTC.
- Tether (USDT) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004700 BTC.
- Sweet SOL (SSOL) traded 600.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.
- Bitsubishi (BITSU) traded 27.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $123.93 or 0.00573819 BTC.
- CV SHOTS (CVSHOT) traded down 26.6% against the dollar and now trades at $7.50 or 0.00035254 BTC.
- XRP (XRP) traded 2.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.35 or 0.00001643 BTC.
- Wrapped Cardano (WADA) traded 1.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.43 or 0.00002173 BTC.
- Gateway Protocol (GWP) traded down 3.7% against the dollar and now trades at $4.67 or 0.00021964 BTC.
- Lido stETH (STETH) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $2,947.45 or 0.07417648 BTC.
- Qommodity (QAA) traded up 4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.40 or 0.00001881 BTC.
About Spheroid Universe
Spheroid Universe’s total supply is 2,123,052,048 coins and its circulating supply is 123,052,048 coins. Spheroid Universe’s official Twitter account is @Spheroid_io and its Facebook page is accessible here.
Buying and Selling Spheroid Universe
Receive News & Updates for Spheroid Universe Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Spheroid Universe and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.