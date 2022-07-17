SPDR S&P International Small Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:GWX) Shares Acquired by Financial Strategies Group Inc.

Financial Strategies Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of SPDR S&P International Small Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:GWX – Get Rating) by 16.2% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 44,738 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 6,241 shares during the period. SPDR S&P International Small Cap ETF makes up 0.6% of Financial Strategies Group Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 23rd biggest holding. Financial Strategies Group Inc. owned approximately 0.20% of SPDR S&P International Small Cap ETF worth $1,573,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Park Avenue Securities LLC grew its holdings in shares of SPDR S&P International Small Cap ETF by 13.1% in the first quarter. Park Avenue Securities LLC now owns 69,762 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,453,000 after purchasing an additional 8,092 shares in the last quarter. Landmark Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of SPDR S&P International Small Cap ETF in the first quarter valued at approximately $308,000. ARGI Investment Services LLC grew its holdings in shares of SPDR S&P International Small Cap ETF by 4.6% in the first quarter. ARGI Investment Services LLC now owns 208,343 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,325,000 after purchasing an additional 9,116 shares in the last quarter. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. lifted its stake in SPDR S&P International Small Cap ETF by 87.8% in the first quarter. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. now owns 19,100 shares of the company’s stock worth $672,000 after acquiring an additional 8,927 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Mission Wealth Management LP lifted its stake in SPDR S&P International Small Cap ETF by 410.9% in the first quarter. Mission Wealth Management LP now owns 47,751 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,679,000 after acquiring an additional 38,404 shares during the last quarter.

SPDR S&P International Small Cap ETF Trading Up 1.0 %

Shares of SPDR S&P International Small Cap ETF stock opened at $28.46 on Friday. The company has a 50 day moving average of $30.48 and a 200 day moving average of $33.43. SPDR S&P International Small Cap ETF has a 52-week low of $27.76 and a 52-week high of $40.61.

SPDR S&P International Small Cap ETF Company Profile

SPDR S&P International Small Cap ETF (the Fund) seeks to replicate as closely as possible the total return performance of the S&P Developed Ex-U.S. Under USD2 Billion Index (the Index), an equity index based upon the world (excluding the United States) small-cap composite market. The Index is a market capitalization-weighted index that defines and measures the investable universe of publicly traded companies domiciled in developed countries outside the United States.

