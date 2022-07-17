SPDR S&P Biotech ETF (NYSEARCA:XBI) Stake Increased by Moser Wealth Advisors LLC

Moser Wealth Advisors LLC increased its stake in SPDR S&P Biotech ETF (NYSEARCA:XBI – Get Rating) by 121.2% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,427 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after buying an additional 782 shares during the period. Moser Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in SPDR S&P Biotech ETF were worth $128,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the stock. SG Americas Securities LLC bought a new stake in shares of SPDR S&P Biotech ETF in the first quarter worth $1,064,000. Capital Advisory Group Advisory Services LLC acquired a new position in SPDR S&P Biotech ETF in the first quarter worth $52,000. Latitude Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in SPDR S&P Biotech ETF by 37.9% in the first quarter. Latitude Advisors LLC now owns 6,004 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $540,000 after purchasing an additional 1,651 shares during the period. All Season Financial Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in SPDR S&P Biotech ETF in the first quarter worth $363,000. Finally, Evolution Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in SPDR S&P Biotech ETF by 18.1% in the first quarter. Evolution Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 52,642 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $4,732,000 after purchasing an additional 8,079 shares during the period.

SPDR S&P Biotech ETF stock opened at $82.37 on Friday. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $71.99 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $83.96. SPDR S&P Biotech ETF has a 12 month low of $61.78 and a 12 month high of $136.61.

SPDR S&P Biotech ETF (the Fund) seeks to closely match the returns and characteristics of the S&P Biotechnology Select Industry Index. The S&P Biotechnology Select Industry Index represents the biotechnology sub-industry portion of the S&P Total Markets Index. The S&P TMI tracks all the United States common stocks listed on the New York Stock Exchange, American Stock Exchange, National Association of Securities Dealers Automated Quotation (NASDAQ) National Market and NASDAQ Small Cap exchanges.

