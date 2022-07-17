SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:SPYG) is Melone Private Wealth LLC’s 7th Largest Position

Melone Private Wealth LLC increased its holdings in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:SPYG – Get Rating) by 4.1% in the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 86,390 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,393 shares during the period. SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF makes up about 4.3% of Melone Private Wealth LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 7th biggest holding. Melone Private Wealth LLC’s holdings in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF were worth $5,227,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in SPYG. McDonald Partners LLC boosted its position in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF by 307.1% during the 1st quarter. McDonald Partners LLC now owns 9,871 shares of the company’s stock valued at $654,000 after buying an additional 7,446 shares during the period. Alphastar Capital Management LLC lifted its position in shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF by 64.4% in the 1st quarter. Alphastar Capital Management LLC now owns 1,347,671 shares of the company’s stock worth $89,230,000 after purchasing an additional 527,748 shares during the period. BCS Wealth Management purchased a new stake in shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF in the 1st quarter worth about $747,000. GHP Investment Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF in the 1st quarter worth about $6,013,000. Finally, Financial Consulate Inc. lifted its position in shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF by 3.7% in the 1st quarter. Financial Consulate Inc. now owns 285,194 shares of the company’s stock worth $18,883,000 after purchasing an additional 10,235 shares during the period.

NYSEARCA:SPYG opened at $54.11 on Friday. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $54.16 and a 200-day moving average price of $60.78. SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF has a 12 month low of $50.01 and a 12 month high of $73.64.

SPDR S&P 500 Growth ETF (the Fund), formerly SPDR Dow Jones Large Cap Growth ETF, focuses to provide investment results, which correspond to the total return performance of an index tracks the performance of exchange traded the equity securities. The SPDR S&P 500 Growth ETF matches the returns and characteristics of the S&P 500 Growth Index (the Index).

