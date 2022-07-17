SparkPoint Fuel (SFUEL) One Day Volume Tops $708.00

SparkPoint Fuel (SFUEL) traded 3.2% lower against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 14:00 PM Eastern on July 17th. SparkPoint Fuel has a total market capitalization of $52,397.51 and approximately $708.00 worth of SparkPoint Fuel was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One SparkPoint Fuel coin can now be purchased for $0.0018 or 0.00000009 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last week, SparkPoint Fuel has traded up 4.9% against the US dollar.
Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:
- JUMPN (JST) traded 54% lower against the dollar and now trades at $5.46 or 0.00018651 BTC.
- Tether (USDT) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004725 BTC.
- Sweet SOL (SSOL) traded up 600.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.
- Bitsubishi (BITSU) traded 27.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $123.93 or 0.00573819 BTC.
- CV SHOTS (CVSHOT) traded down 19.9% against the dollar and now trades at $8.18 or 0.00038659 BTC.
- XRP (XRP) traded down 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.35 or 0.00001656 BTC.
- Wrapped Cardano (WADA) traded 1.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.43 or 0.00002173 BTC.
- Gateway Protocol (GWP) traded down 2% against the dollar and now trades at $4.63 or 0.00021860 BTC.
- Lido stETH (STETH) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2,947.45 or 0.07417648 BTC.
- Qommodity (QAA) traded up 2.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.41 or 0.00001940 BTC.
SparkPoint Fuel Profile
SparkPoint Fuel’s total supply is 150,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 28,373,956 coins. SparkPoint Fuel’s official Twitter account is @SparkDeFi. The Reddit community for SparkPoint Fuel is https://reddit.com/r/sparkpoint.
Buying and Selling SparkPoint Fuel
