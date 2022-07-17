Spaceswap (MILK2) Market Capitalization Hits $1.58 Million

Spaceswap (MILK2) traded flat against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 15:00 PM E.T. on July 17th. Over the last seven days, Spaceswap has traded flat against the US dollar. One Spaceswap coin can currently be purchased for about $0.27 or 0.00000424 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Spaceswap has a market cap of $1.58 million and $49,013.00 worth of Spaceswap was traded on exchanges in the last day.
Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:
- JUMPN (JST) traded down 54% against the dollar and now trades at $5.46 or 0.00018651 BTC.
- Tether (USDT) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004754 BTC.
- Sweet SOL (SSOL) traded 600.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.
- Bitsubishi (BITSU) traded down 27.5% against the dollar and now trades at $123.93 or 0.00573819 BTC.
- CV SHOTS (CVSHOT) traded 17.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $8.29 or 0.00039428 BTC.
- XRP (XRP) traded 1.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.35 or 0.00001652 BTC.
- Wrapped Cardano (WADA) traded up 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.43 or 0.00002173 BTC.
- Gateway Protocol (GWP) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $4.72 or 0.00022433 BTC.
- Lido stETH (STETH) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2,947.45 or 0.07417648 BTC.
- Qommodity (QAA) traded 3.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.41 or 0.00001951 BTC.
About Spaceswap
Spaceswap’s total supply is 5,897,744 coins and its circulating supply is 5,876,281 coins. The official website for Spaceswap is spaceswap.app. Spaceswap’s official Twitter account is @spaceswapdefi.
Buying and Selling Spaceswap
