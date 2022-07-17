Snow Lake Resources Ltd. (NASDAQ:LITM) Short Interest Down 50.2% in June

Snow Lake Resources Ltd. (NASDAQ:LITM – Get Rating) was the recipient of a significant decline in short interest during the month of June. As of June 30th, there was short interest totalling 176,100 shares, a decline of 50.2% from the June 15th total of 353,900 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 443,600 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.4 days.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. purchased a new position in Snow Lake Resources in the second quarter worth about $60,000. Atria Wealth Solutions Inc. purchased a new position in Snow Lake Resources in the first quarter worth about $151,000. Citigroup Inc. purchased a new position in Snow Lake Resources in the first quarter worth about $186,000. Lynwood Capital Management Inc. purchased a new position in Snow Lake Resources in the first quarter worth about $470,000. Finally, JS Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in Snow Lake Resources in the fourth quarter worth about $202,841,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 8.17% of the company’s stock.

Get Snow Lake Resources alerts:

Snow Lake Resources Trading Down 1.3 %

Shares of LITM stock traded down $0.03 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $2.20. The stock had a trading volume of 181,398 shares, compared to its average volume of 363,563. Snow Lake Resources has a one year low of $2.12 and a one year high of $18.42. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $3.06 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $5.15.

About Snow Lake Resources

Snow Lake Resources Ltd., a natural resource exploration company, engages in the exploration and development of mineral resources in Canada. The company explores for lithium mineral resources. Its primary asset is the Thompson Brothers Lithium property, which consists of 38 contiguous mining claims located in Manitoba.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Snow Lake Resources Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Snow Lake Resources and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.