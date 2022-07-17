Smooth Love Potion (SLP) Price Up 2.5% Over Last 7 Days

Smooth Love Potion (SLP) traded up 5.3% against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 7:00 AM Eastern on July 17th. Smooth Love Potion has a market capitalization of $172.26 million and approximately $23.79 million worth of Smooth Love Potion was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last seven days, Smooth Love Potion has traded 2.5% higher against the dollar. One Smooth Love Potion coin can currently be bought for about $0.0040 or 0.00000019 BTC on major exchanges.
Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:
- Binance USD (BUSD) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004684 BTC.
- BITCOIN ADDITIONAL (BTCA) traded 3.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $21,335.76 or 0.99984061 BTC.
- Mammoth (MMT) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.90 or 0.00008924 BTC.
- Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.41 or 0.00001075 BTC.
- Parkgene (GENE) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $25.59 or 0.00045023 BTC.
- Dai (DAI) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004686 BTC.
- DREP (DREP) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.
- DREP [old] (DREP) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.
- Polygon (MATIC) traded 10.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.76 or 0.00003574 BTC.
- THETA (THETA) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $5.25 or 0.00010640 BTC.
Smooth Love Potion Profile
Smooth Love Potion (CRYPTO:SLP) is a coin. Its launch date was July 9th, 2020. Smooth Love Potion’s total supply is 42,897,573,821 coins. The Reddit community for Smooth Love Potion is https://reddit.com/r/AxieInfinity. Smooth Love Potion’s official Twitter account is @coingecko and its Facebook page is accessible here.
Buying and Selling Smooth Love Potion
It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Smooth Love Potion directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Smooth Love Potion should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Smooth Love Potion using one of the exchanges listed above.
Receive News & Updates for Smooth Love Potion Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Smooth Love Potion and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.