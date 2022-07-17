Slate Office REIT (TSE:SOT.UN) Insider Sime Armoyan Purchases 100,000 Shares

Slate Office REIT (TSE:SOT.UN – Get Rating) insider Sime Armoyan acquired 100,000 shares of Slate Office REIT stock in a transaction on Thursday, July 14th. The shares were bought at an average price of C$4.40 per share, with a total value of C$440,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 10,236,900 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately C$45,042,360.

Sime Armoyan also recently made the following trade(s):

Get Slate Office REIT alerts:

On Friday, June 10th, Sime Armoyan acquired 250,000 shares of Slate Office REIT stock. The shares were bought at an average price of C$4.82 per share, with a total value of C$1,205,000.00.

On Thursday, May 12th, Sime Armoyan acquired 200,700 shares of Slate Office REIT stock. The shares were bought at an average price of C$4.80 per share, with a total value of C$962,356.50.

Slate Office REIT Trading Up 0.9 %

Shares of SOT.UN traded up C$0.04 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching C$4.40. The stock had a trading volume of 134,274 shares, compared to its average volume of 229,640. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 172.33, a current ratio of 0.14 and a quick ratio of 0.11. Slate Office REIT has a 52-week low of C$4.30 and a 52-week high of C$5.48. The business’s fifty day moving average is C$4.76 and its 200 day moving average is C$4.96. The firm has a market cap of C$352.77 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.95.

Slate Office REIT Announces Dividend

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

The company also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 15th. Investors of record on Wednesday, June 15th were issued a $0.0333 dividend. This represents a $0.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 9.08%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, May 30th. Slate Office REIT’s dividend payout ratio is currently 54.00%.

A number of research firms have recently issued reports on SOT.UN. Canaccord Genuity Group dropped their target price on shares of Slate Office REIT from C$6.00 to C$5.25 in a report on Friday, May 13th. Raymond James dropped their target price on shares of Slate Office REIT from C$5.50 to C$5.25 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, May 17th. Finally, CIBC dropped their target price on shares of Slate Office REIT from C$5.25 to C$5.00 in a report on Monday, June 27th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of C$5.34.

Slate Office REIT Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Slate Office REIT is an open-ended real estate investment trust. The REIT's portfolio currently comprises 43 strategic and well-located real estate assets located primarily across Canada's major population centres including one downtown asset in Chicago, Illinois. The REIT is focused on maximizing value through internal organic rental and occupancy growth and strategic acquisitions.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Slate Office REIT Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Slate Office REIT and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.