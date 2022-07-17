SingularityDAO Market Capitalization Tops $13.13 Million (SDAO)

SingularityDAO (SDAO) traded 1.8% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 12:00 PM Eastern on July 17th. Over the last seven days, SingularityDAO has traded 24.2% lower against the U.S. dollar. SingularityDAO has a market cap of $13.13 million and $898,670.00 worth of SingularityDAO was traded on exchanges in the last day. One SingularityDAO coin can now be purchased for approximately $0.34 or 0.00001609 BTC on exchanges.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

SingularityDAO Coin Profile

SDAO is a coin. SingularityDAO’s total supply is 100,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 38,560,574 coins. SingularityDAO’s official Twitter account is @SingularityDao.

Buying and Selling SingularityDAO

According to CryptoCompare, “Solar DAO is a closed-end investment fund on the Ethereum blockchain. It designed to reduce risks, costs and surpass technical barriers while investing in PV solar plants worldwide. It raises funds and subsidizes PV solar plants across the globe. “

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as SingularityDAO directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire SingularityDAO should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy SingularityDAO using one of the exchanges listed above.

