Siltronic (OTCMKTS:SSLLF) Earns Underperform Rating from Analysts at Exane BNP Paribas

Exane BNP Paribas initiated coverage on shares of Siltronic (OTCMKTS:SSLLF – Get Rating) in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday morning, The Fly reports. The firm issued an underperform rating on the stock.

Other equities research analysts also recently issued research reports about the stock. Berenberg Bank reduced their price target on shares of Siltronic from €135.00 ($135.00) to €115.00 ($115.00) and set a buy rating for the company in a research report on Friday, March 18th. UBS Group decreased their price target on shares of Siltronic from €96.00 ($96.00) to €90.00 ($90.00) and set a neutral rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, May 11th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their price objective on shares of Siltronic from €110.00 ($110.00) to €100.00 ($100.00) in a report on Wednesday, May 11th. Finally, Citigroup reduced their price objective on shares of Siltronic to €95.00 ($95.00) in a report on Wednesday, May 11th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of $100.00.

SSLLF opened at $69.54 on Wednesday. Siltronic has a fifty-two week low of $69.54 and a fifty-two week high of $162.80. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $84.53 and its 200 day moving average price is $107.24.

Siltronic ( OTCMKTS:SSLLF Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, May 10th. The company reported $3.89 EPS for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $467.89 million during the quarter.

Siltronic AG, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells hyperpure semiconductor silicon wafers with diameters of up to 300 mm worldwide. It offers polished and epitaxial wafers. The company also provides special products, such as Ultimate Silicon, an optimal crystal for polished wafers; PowerFZ, a wafer product based on the float zone method; and HIREF, a high reflective non-polished wafer product.

