Signify (OTCMKTS:PHPPY) Short Interest Update

Signify (OTCMKTS:PHPPY – Get Rating) was the target of a large decrease in short interest in the month of June. As of June 30th, there was short interest totalling 800 shares, a decrease of 33.3% from the June 15th total of 1,200 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 3,400 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.2 days.

Separately, JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price objective on shares of Signify from €55.00 ($55.00) to €56.00 ($56.00) in a report on Thursday, March 31st.

OTCMKTS PHPPY opened at $16.25 on Friday. Signify has a one year low of $15.69 and a one year high of $30.25. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $18.26 and its 200 day moving average price is $21.89.

Signify N.V. provides lighting products, systems, and services in Europe, the Americas, and internationally. The company operates through Digital Solutions, Digital Products, and Conventional Products segments. It offers light-emitting diode (LED) and conventional luminaires, systems, and services for various market segments comprising offices, commercial buildings, shops, hospitality, industry, agriculture, and outdoor environments.

