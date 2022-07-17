Short Interest in Zevia PBC (NYSE:ZVIA) Decreases By 51.3%

Zevia PBC (NYSE:ZVIA – Get Rating) was the recipient of a significant drop in short interest during the month of June. As of June 30th, there was short interest totalling 311,500 shares, a drop of 51.3% from the June 15th total of 639,100 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 252,600 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 1.2 days. Approximately 1.0% of the shares of the company are short sold.

Zevia PBC Trading Up 0.3 %

Zevia PBC stock traded up $0.01 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $3.15. 133,878 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 266,723. Zevia PBC has a fifty-two week low of $1.86 and a fifty-two week high of $17.50. The stock has a market capitalization of $211.71 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.62. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $2.72 and its 200 day simple moving average is $4.92.

Zevia PBC (NYSE:ZVIA – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, May 12th. The company reported ($0.30) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.13) by ($0.17). The firm had revenue of $38.03 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $37.17 million. Zevia PBC had a negative net margin of 39.61% and a negative return on equity of 211.71%. Equities analysts anticipate that Zevia PBC will post -0.88 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Separately, The Goldman Sachs Group decreased their price objective on shares of Zevia PBC from $18.00 to $16.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, April 4th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Zevia PBC has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $14.19.

In other news, CEO Padraic L. Spence sold 33,913 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $2.04, for a total value of $69,182.52. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 2,492,623 shares in the company, valued at $5,084,950.92. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In related news, CEO Padraic L. Spence sold 29,180 shares of Zevia PBC stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $2.89, for a total transaction of $84,330.20. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 2,463,443 shares in the company, valued at $7,119,350.27. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Padraic L. Spence sold 33,913 shares of Zevia PBC stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $2.04, for a total value of $69,182.52. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 2,492,623 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,084,950.92. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 124,377 shares of company stock worth $342,759 over the last three months. 13.61% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. New York State Common Retirement Fund acquired a new position in shares of Zevia PBC during the fourth quarter worth $30,000. Squarepoint Ops LLC grew its stake in shares of Zevia PBC by 3.2% during the fourth quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC now owns 154,858 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,092,000 after purchasing an additional 4,858 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp grew its stake in shares of Zevia PBC by 3.5% during the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 151,222 shares of the company’s stock worth $691,000 after purchasing an additional 5,089 shares in the last quarter. Stephens Inc. AR grew its stake in shares of Zevia PBC by 2.4% during the first quarter. Stephens Inc. AR now owns 228,279 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,043,000 after purchasing an additional 5,445 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Penserra Capital Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Zevia PBC by 70.0% during the first quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 13,296 shares of the company’s stock worth $60,000 after purchasing an additional 5,476 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 48.25% of the company’s stock.

Zevia PBC, a beverage company, develops, markets, sells, and distributes various carbonated and non-carbonated soft drinks in the United States and Canada. It offers soda, energy drinks, organic tea, mixers, kidz beverages, and sparkling water. The company offers its products through various retail channels, including grocery distributors, national retailers, warehouse club, and natural products retailers, as well as e-commerce channels.

