Short Interest in WRIT Media Group, Inc. (OTCMKTS:WRIT) Rises By 137.5%

WRIT Media Group, Inc. (OTCMKTS:WRIT – Get Rating) saw a significant growth in short interest in the month of June. As of June 30th, there was short interest totalling 30,400 shares, a growth of 137.5% from the June 15th total of 12,800 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 49,700 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.6 days.

WRIT Media Group Stock Performance

WRIT stock opened at $0.01 on Friday. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $0.01 and a 200-day moving average of $0.01. WRIT Media Group has a 12 month low of $0.01 and a 12 month high of $0.05.

About WRIT Media Group

WRIT Media Group, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as a content creation company worldwide. It produces, acquires, licenses, and distributes music-related content in 3D and ultra-high definition for digital broadcast into digitally-enabled movie theaters, TV, and mobile streaming providers. The company also licenses pre-Windows computer game libraries, as well as adapts and republishes titles under the Amiga, Atari, and MS-DOS brands for smartphones, modern game consoles, PCs, tablets, and other television streaming devices; and publishes related merchandise and characters from the games.

