Short Interest in WRIT Media Group, Inc. (OTCMKTS:WRIT) Rises By 137.5%

WRIT Media Group, Inc. (OTCMKTS:WRIT – Get Rating) saw a significant growth in short interest in the month of June. As of June 30th, there was short interest totalling 30,400 shares, a growth of 137.5% from the June 15th total of 12,800 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 49,700 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.6 days.
WRIT Media Group Stock Performance
WRIT stock opened at $0.01 on Friday. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $0.01 and a 200-day moving average of $0.01. WRIT Media Group has a 12 month low of $0.01 and a 12 month high of $0.05.
About WRIT Media Group
Featured Stories
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on WRIT Media Group (WRIT)
- MarketBeat: Week in Review 7/11 – 7/15
- Is Coupang’s Stock On The Verge Of A Turnaround?
- Should You Have These Two Banks In Your Portfolio?
- Why Shopify Stock Split…And is as Shoppable as Ever
- Verint Systems Stock is a Customer Engagement Play
Receive News & Ratings for WRIT Media Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for WRIT Media Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.