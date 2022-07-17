Short Interest in Velo3D, Inc. (NYSE:VLD) Rises By 91.1%

Velo3D, Inc. (NYSE:VLD – Get Rating) was the target of a large growth in short interest during the month of June. As of June 30th, there was short interest totalling 5,390,000 shares, a growth of 91.1% from the June 15th total of 2,820,000 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 2,120,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 2.5 days. Approximately 6.2% of the company’s stock are sold short.

Institutional Trading of Velo3D

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Harbor Group Inc. purchased a new position in Velo3D during the 2nd quarter worth $25,000. Marcum Wealth LLC purchased a new position in Velo3D during the 2nd quarter worth $32,000. Trellus Management Company LLC purchased a new position in Velo3D during the 2nd quarter worth $166,000. ARK Investment Management LLC raised its position in Velo3D by 16.7% during the 2nd quarter. ARK Investment Management LLC now owns 10,730,382 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,397,000 after buying an additional 1,537,097 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bank of America Corp DE raised its position in Velo3D by 457.0% during the 1st quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 53,001 shares of the company’s stock worth $493,000 after buying an additional 43,486 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 56.38% of the company’s stock.

Get Velo3D alerts:

Velo3D Stock Performance

VLD stock traded up $0.44 on Friday, hitting $2.64. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 4,432,283 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,481,648. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $2.05 and a two-hundred day moving average of $5.03. Velo3D has a 1 year low of $1.28 and a 1 year high of $13.18. The stock has a market cap of $485.39 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.64 and a beta of 3.07. The company has a current ratio of 4.45, a quick ratio of 3.69 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Velo3D ( NYSE:VLD Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 10th. The company reported ($0.13) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.10) by ($0.03). The company had revenue of $12.22 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $15.28 million. Equities analysts predict that Velo3D will post -0.42 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Separately, Needham & Company LLC reduced their price objective on shares of Velo3D from $15.00 to $6.00 in a research report on Wednesday, May 11th.

About Velo3D

(Get Rating)

Velo3D, Inc produces metal additive three dimensional printers in the United States and internationally. The company's printers enable the production of components for space rockets, jet engines, fuel delivery systems, and other high value metal parts, which it sells or leases to customers for use in their businesses.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Velo3D Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Velo3D and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.