Short Interest in Vapotherm, Inc. (NYSE:VAPO) Drops By 63.1%

Vapotherm, Inc. (NYSE:VAPO – Get Rating) was the recipient of a significant drop in short interest in the month of June. As of June 30th, there was short interest totalling 516,800 shares, a drop of 63.1% from the June 15th total of 1,400,000 shares. Currently, 2.3% of the shares of the company are sold short. Based on an average trading volume of 466,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 1.1 days.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, Director Anthony L. Arnerich bought 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 1st. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $3.06 per share, with a total value of $30,600.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now directly owns 53,374 shares in the company, valued at $163,324.44. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Insiders have purchased a total of 40,000 shares of company stock valued at $122,700 over the last ninety days. Company insiders own 12.80% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Trading of Vapotherm

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in VAPO. Crow s Nest Holdings LP raised its stake in Vapotherm by 180.1% during the 1st quarter. Crow s Nest Holdings LP now owns 1,544,850 shares of the company’s stock valued at $21,473,000 after acquiring an additional 993,350 shares during the last quarter. Prescott General Partners LLC raised its stake in shares of Vapotherm by 45.0% during the 1st quarter. Prescott General Partners LLC now owns 2,557,243 shares of the company’s stock worth $35,546,000 after buying an additional 793,504 shares in the last quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Vapotherm in the 4th quarter worth approximately $10,339,000. Pier Capital LLC grew its holdings in shares of Vapotherm by 145.4% in the 4th quarter. Pier Capital LLC now owns 454,804 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,419,000 after acquiring an additional 269,504 shares during the period. Finally, Sio Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Vapotherm in the 4th quarter worth approximately $3,728,000. 69.67% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Vapotherm Stock Down 0.5 %

VAPO traded down $0.01 on Friday, hitting $1.95. 209,380 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 396,643. Vapotherm has a twelve month low of $1.91 and a twelve month high of $31.87. The company has a market cap of $51.79 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.70 and a beta of -0.17. The company has a current ratio of 5.37, a quick ratio of 3.75 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.79. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $2.89 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $9.63.

Vapotherm (NYSE:VAPO – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 4th. The company reported ($0.87) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.63) by ($0.24). The business had revenue of $21.62 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $21.03 million. Vapotherm had a negative return on equity of 97.73% and a negative net margin of 70.49%. The company’s revenue was down 33.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted ($0.40) earnings per share. On average, equities analysts predict that Vapotherm will post -3.07 earnings per share for the current year.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on VAPO. Canaccord Genuity Group lowered Vapotherm from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and lowered their price target for the stock from $12.00 to $5.00 in a research note on Friday, May 6th. Piper Sandler reduced their price objective on Vapotherm from $5.00 to $2.50 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, May 26th. Canaccord Genuity Group downgraded Vapotherm from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and reduced their price objective for the stock from $12.00 to $5.00 in a research report on Friday, May 6th. Finally, BTIG Research reduced their target price on Vapotherm from $9.00 to $7.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, June 24th.

Vapotherm Company Profile

Vapotherm, Inc, a medical technology company, focuses on the development and commercialization of proprietary high velocity therapy products used to treat patients of various ages suffering from respiratory distress in the United States and internationally. The company offers precision flow systems, such as Precision Flow Hi-VNI, Precision Flow Plus, Precision Flow Classic, and Precision Flow Heliox that deliver heated, humidified, and oxygenated air at a high velocity to patients through a small-bore nasal interface.

