Short Interest in Trigano S.A. (OTCMKTS:TGNOF) Decreases By 53.2%

Trigano S.A. (OTCMKTS:TGNOF – Get Rating) was the recipient of a significant decline in short interest in June. As of June 30th, there was short interest totalling 13,100 shares, a decline of 53.2% from the June 15th total of 28,000 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 0 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently ∞ days.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Separately, Societe Generale decreased their price target on Trigano from €255.00 ($255.00) to €166.00 ($166.00) and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, May 10th.

Trigano Price Performance

Shares of TGNOF stock opened at $190.00 on Friday. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $190.00 and a 200 day moving average price of $190.00. Trigano has a 1 year low of $190.00 and a 1 year high of $215.50.

About Trigano

Trigano SA, together with its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, markets, and sells leisure vehicles and trailers for individuals and professionals in Europe. The company operates through Leisure Vehicles and Leisure Equipment segments. It offers leisure vehicles, including caravans, motorhomes, and mobile homes; camping and garden equipment; tents; and baggage and utility trailers, as well as accessories for leisure vehicles.

