Short Interest in TELUS Co. (NYSE:TU) Increases By 100.9%

TELUS Co. (NYSE:TU – Get Rating) (TSE:T) was the recipient of a significant increase in short interest during the month of June. As of June 30th, there was short interest totalling 15,170,000 shares, an increase of 100.9% from the June 15th total of 7,550,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 1,810,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 8.4 days.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On TELUS

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in TU. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company lifted its holdings in TELUS by 90.4% during the 4th quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 21,160,698 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $494,846,000 after buying an additional 10,049,604 shares in the last quarter. National Bank of Canada FI acquired a new position in TELUS during the 4th quarter worth $173,721,000. Mackenzie Financial Corp lifted its holdings in TELUS by 20.9% during the 1st quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 39,304,609 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $1,028,432,000 after buying an additional 6,783,876 shares in the last quarter. Alberta Investment Management Corp lifted its holdings in TELUS by 66.9% during the 4th quarter. Alberta Investment Management Corp now owns 5,268,031 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $124,241,000 after buying an additional 2,111,731 shares in the last quarter. Finally, BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp raised its position in shares of TELUS by 72.1% during the 1st quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp now owns 4,983,128 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $130,146,000 after acquiring an additional 2,088,444 shares during the last quarter. 48.44% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get TELUS alerts:

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of analysts recently issued reports on the company. TD Securities raised TELUS from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, June 17th. Desjardins raised their target price on TELUS from C$34.50 to C$36.00 in a report on Tuesday, May 10th. BMO Capital Markets cut their target price on TELUS from C$37.00 to C$36.00 in a report on Friday, June 17th. StockNews.com lowered TELUS from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday. Finally, Barclays lowered TELUS from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $26.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Tuesday, May 10th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $34.50.

TELUS Stock Performance

TU remained flat at $21.96 on Friday. The company had a trading volume of 1,212,971 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,281,239. TELUS has a 1 year low of $21.34 and a 1 year high of $27.50. The company has a quick ratio of 0.57, a current ratio of 0.64 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.12. The company has a market cap of $30.09 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.18, a PEG ratio of 2.38 and a beta of 0.68. The business has a 50 day moving average of $23.40 and a two-hundred day moving average of $24.51.

TELUS (NYSE:TU – Get Rating) (TSE:T) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Friday, May 6th. The Wireless communications provider reported $0.24 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.23 by $0.01. TELUS had a return on equity of 9.30% and a net margin of 9.75%. The firm had revenue of $4.26 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.37 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.21 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 5.8% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts forecast that TELUS will post 0.98 EPS for the current fiscal year.

TELUS Increases Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, July 4th. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 10th were issued a dividend of $0.263 per share. This represents a $1.05 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.79%. This is an increase from TELUS’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.26. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, June 9th. TELUS’s payout ratio is presently 108.08%.

About TELUS

(Get Rating)

TELUS Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides a range of telecommunications and information technology products and services in Canada. It operates through Technology Solutions and Digitally-Led Customer Experiences segments. The Technology Solutions segment offers a range of telecommunications products and services; network revenue; mobile technologies equipment sale; data revenues, such as internet protocol; television; hosting, managed information technology, and cloud-based services; software, data management, and data analytics-driven smart food-chain technologies; home and business security; healthcare software and technology solutions; and voice and other telecommunications services.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for TELUS Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for TELUS and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.