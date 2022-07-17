Short Interest in TAG Immobilien AG (OTCMKTS:TAGOF) Decreases By 37.7%

TAG Immobilien AG (OTCMKTS:TAGOF – Get Rating) was the target of a significant drop in short interest in June. As of June 30th, there was short interest totalling 13,900 shares, a drop of 37.7% from the June 15th total of 22,300 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 0 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently ∞ days.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several analysts recently issued reports on the company. Berenberg Bank cut their price objective on TAG Immobilien from €30.00 ($30.00) to €17.50 ($17.50) and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, July 12th. Barclays cut their target price on TAG Immobilien from €16.00 ($16.00) to €12.00 ($12.00) and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, July 5th. Finally, Societe Generale upgraded TAG Immobilien from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, March 25th.

TAG Immobilien Stock Performance

OTCMKTS TAGOF opened at $32.63 on Friday. TAG Immobilien has a fifty-two week low of $27.50 and a fifty-two week high of $32.93. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $32.63 and its two-hundred day moving average is $32.63.

About TAG Immobilien

TAG Immobilien AG, a real estate company, acquires, develops, and manages residential real estate properties in Germany. The company also rents commercial real estate properties, as well as operates serviced apartments. As of December 31, 2021, it managed approximately 87,600 residential units. The company was formerly known as TAG Tegernsee Immobilien-und Beteiligungs-Aktiengesellschaft and changed its name to TAG Immobilien AG in September 2008.

Featured Stories

