Short Interest in SSE plc (OTCMKTS:SSEZY) Grows By 74.7%

SSE plc (OTCMKTS:SSEZY – Get Rating) was the target of a significant growth in short interest during the month of June. As of June 30th, there was short interest totalling 42,800 shares, a growth of 74.7% from the June 15th total of 24,500 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 233,600 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.2 days.

A number of research analysts have recently commented on the stock. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on shares of SSE from GBX 1,900 ($22.60) to GBX 2,200 ($26.17) in a report on Wednesday, April 20th. Citigroup cut shares of SSE from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 24th. Societe Generale upped their price target on shares of SSE from GBX 1,860 ($22.12) to GBX 2,100 ($24.98) in a report on Tuesday, April 26th. Finally, Berenberg Bank upgraded shares of SSE from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, May 12th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $1,440.17.

OTCMKTS:SSEZY opened at $20.74 on Friday. SSE has a 1-year low of $19.25 and a 1-year high of $24.18. The company has a 50-day moving average of $21.38 and a 200 day moving average of $21.98. The company has a quick ratio of 1.43, a current ratio of 1.49 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.86.

SSE plc engages in the generation, transmission, distribution, and supply of electricity. It generates electricity from water, gas, coal, oil, and multi fuel. The company distributes electricity to approximately 3.8 million homes and businesses across the north of the central belt of Scotland and central southern England; and owns, operates and, develops high voltage electricity transmission system in the north of Scotland and remote islands.

