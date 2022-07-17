Short Interest in Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB (publ) (OTCMKTS:SVKEF) Expands By 89.5%

Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB (publ) (OTCMKTS:SVKEF – Get Rating) saw a large increase in short interest in June. As of June 30th, there was short interest totalling 4,494,500 shares, an increase of 89.5% from the June 15th total of 2,372,000 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 8,800 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 510.7 days.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several equities analysts have weighed in on the company. Barclays lifted their target price on Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB (publ) from SEK 96 to SEK 97 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research report on Friday. Credit Suisse Group boosted their price objective on Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB (publ) to SEK 95 in a research report on Friday. UBS Group raised Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB (publ) from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 3rd. Finally, Cheuvreux raised Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB (publ) from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a SEK 134 price objective for the company in a research report on Wednesday, April 20th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $104.00.

Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB (publ) Price Performance

SVKEF stock opened at $9.66 on Friday. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $10.62 and a 200 day moving average price of $11.50. The stock has a market cap of $20.87 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.10 and a beta of 0.91. Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB has a fifty-two week low of $9.65 and a fifty-two week high of $16.05. The company has a quick ratio of 1.45, a current ratio of 1.45 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.78.

About Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB (publ)

Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB (publ) provides corporate, retail, investment, and private banking services. It operates through Large Corporates & Financial Institutions, Corporate & Private Customers, Baltic, Life, and Investment Management divisions. The company offers research and strategy services; analysis, advisory, execution, and trading services in the foreign exchange, fixed income, equities, and commodities markets; transaction services, including cash management, trade and supply chain finance, and business services; and investor services.

