Short Interest in Shore Bancshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:SHBI) Rises By 79.9%

Shore Bancshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:SHBI – Get Rating) saw a significant growth in short interest during the month of June. As of June 30th, there was short interest totalling 341,700 shares, a growth of 79.9% from the June 15th total of 189,900 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 132,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 2.6 days.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Separately, StockNews.com initiated coverage on Shore Bancshares in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Shore Bancshares

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. FJ Capital Management LLC boosted its position in Shore Bancshares by 28.9% in the first quarter. FJ Capital Management LLC now owns 1,964,159 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $40,226,000 after buying an additional 440,159 shares during the last quarter. Petiole USA ltd purchased a new stake in Shore Bancshares in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $1,983,000. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. boosted its position in Shore Bancshares by 120.7% in the first quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 168,696 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $3,455,000 after buying an additional 92,274 shares during the last quarter. Salzhauer Michael lifted its holdings in Shore Bancshares by 273.9% in the fourth quarter. Salzhauer Michael now owns 73,739 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $1,537,000 after acquiring an additional 54,018 shares during the period. Finally, Acadian Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in Shore Bancshares by 28.1% in the first quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 220,460 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $4,513,000 after acquiring an additional 48,413 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 56.21% of the company’s stock.

Shore Bancshares Stock Up 2.0 %

Shares of SHBI stock traded up $0.36 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $18.64. 51,479 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 244,260. Shore Bancshares has a 1 year low of $16.81 and a 1 year high of $23.19. The stock has a market cap of $369.82 million, a PE ratio of 15.93 and a beta of 0.88. The company has a current ratio of 0.90, a quick ratio of 0.89 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $19.33 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $20.03.

Shore Bancshares (NASDAQ:SHBI – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 28th. The bank reported $0.31 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.33 by ($0.02). Shore Bancshares had a return on equity of 6.53% and a net margin of 17.67%. The business had revenue of $28.52 million for the quarter. Research analysts predict that Shore Bancshares will post 1.61 EPS for the current year.

Shore Bancshares Announces Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, May 31st. Stockholders of record on Saturday, May 14th were paid a dividend of $0.12 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, May 12th. This represents a $0.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.58%. Shore Bancshares’s payout ratio is 41.03%.

About Shore Bancshares

Shore Bancshares, Inc operates as a bank holding company for the Shore United Bank that provides various commercial and consumer banking products and services to individuals, businesses, and other organizations. It offers checking, savings, overnight investment sweep, and money market accounts; and regular and IRA certificates of deposit, as well as CDARS programs and cash management services.

