Short Interest in Security National Financial Co. (NASDAQ:SNFCA) Grows By 52.5%

Security National Financial Co. (NASDAQ:SNFCA – Get Rating) was the recipient of a significant increase in short interest in June. As of June 30th, there was short interest totalling 27,600 shares, an increase of 52.5% from the June 15th total of 18,100 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 21,700 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 1.3 days. Approximately 0.2% of the company’s stock are sold short.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Security National Financial

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of SNFCA. Denali Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Security National Financial during the fourth quarter valued at $29,000. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its holdings in shares of Security National Financial by 2.0% during the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 315,824 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $2,906,000 after acquiring an additional 6,230 shares during the period. Verdad Advisers LP lifted its holdings in shares of Security National Financial by 38.1% during the fourth quarter. Verdad Advisers LP now owns 172,500 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $1,587,000 after acquiring an additional 47,611 shares during the period. FNY Investment Advisers LLC bought a new position in shares of Security National Financial during the first quarter valued at $59,000. Finally, UMA Financial Services Inc. bought a new position in shares of Security National Financial during the first quarter valued at $304,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 41.67% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Separately, StockNews.com began coverage on Security National Financial in a report on Saturday. They set a “buy” rating on the stock.

Security National Financial Price Performance

Shares of Security National Financial stock traded down $0.02 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $8.14. The company had a trading volume of 15,013 shares, compared to its average volume of 26,910. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $8.71 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $9.36. The stock has a market cap of $175.82 million, a PE ratio of 5.74 and a beta of 0.77. Security National Financial has a 1-year low of $7.63 and a 1-year high of $9.96.

Security National Financial (NASDAQ:SNFCA – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 16th. The credit services provider reported $0.15 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. Security National Financial had a net margin of 10.91% and a return on equity of 16.73%. The business had revenue of $102.43 million for the quarter.

About Security National Financial

Security National Financial Corporation engages in the life insurance, cemetery and mortuary, and mortgage businesses. The company's Life Insurance segment is involved in selling and servicing lines of life insurance, annuity products, and accident and health insurance. It offers various life insurance products, including funeral plans and interest-sensitive life insurance, as well as other traditional life, accident, and health insurance products; annuity products comprising single and flexible premium deferred annuities, and immediate annuities; and diver's accident policies.

