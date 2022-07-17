Short Interest in Santa Cruz County Bank (OTCMKTS:SCZC) Drops By 50.0%

Santa Cruz County Bank (OTCMKTS:SCZC – Get Rating) saw a significant decrease in short interest in the month of June. As of June 30th, there was short interest totalling 100 shares, a decrease of 50.0% from the June 15th total of 200 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 1,200 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.1 days.

Santa Cruz County Bank Stock Performance

Shares of SCZC traded up $0.35 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $21.60. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 2,000 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,067. Santa Cruz County Bank has a one year low of $21.25 and a one year high of $26.44. The firm has a market capitalization of $184.46 million, a PE ratio of 8.84 and a beta of 0.88. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $21.71 and its two-hundred day moving average is $25.19.

Santa Cruz County Bank (OTCMKTS:SCZC – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 20th. The financial services provider reported $0.63 earnings per share for the quarter. The business had revenue of $15.88 million during the quarter.

About Santa Cruz County Bank

Santa Cruz County Bank provides a range of commercial and personal banking services to residents and businesses. The company's deposit products include checking, savings, term certificate, money market, and health savings accounts; and IRAs and certificate of deposits. It also offers lending products comprising commercial, multi-family, agricultural, construction, wine industry, venture banking, small business administration, business and industry, farm services agency, municipal, government guarantee, and installment loans, as well as loans supported by single-family residential real estate, commercial real estate financing, and lines of credit.

