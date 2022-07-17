Short Interest in Roche Holding AG (OTCMKTS:RHHBY) Increases By 64.3%

Roche Holding AG (OTCMKTS:RHHBY – Get Rating) was the recipient of a large increase in short interest in the month of June. As of June 30th, there was short interest totalling 2,789,100 shares, an increase of 64.3% from the June 15th total of 1,697,800 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 3,315,500 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.8 days.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

RHHBY has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Jefferies Financial Group cut shares of Roche from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, May 13th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut shares of Roche from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 11th. Cowen lowered their target price on shares of Roche from $58.00 to $48.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, June 27th. Cowen lowered their target price on shares of Roche from $58.00 to $48.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, June 27th. Finally, Morgan Stanley lowered their target price on shares of Roche from CHF 395 to CHF 370 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, May 12th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $272.67.

Roche Stock Up 2.5 %

Shares of OTCMKTS RHHBY traded up $1.03 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $42.46. 1,549,380 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,479,318. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57, a quick ratio of 0.73 and a current ratio of 0.93. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $41.16 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $46.01. Roche has a 1-year low of $37.88 and a 1-year high of $53.86.

Institutional Trading of Roche

About Roche

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in RHHBY. Meeder Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Roche during the 1st quarter worth approximately $33,000. First Horizon Advisors Inc. boosted its position in Roche by 76.4% in the fourth quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 709 shares of the company’s stock valued at $35,000 after buying an additional 307 shares in the last quarter. Elmwood Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new stake in Roche in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $128,000. Roanoke Asset Management Corp NY acquired a new stake in Roche in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $207,000. Finally, Enterprise Financial Services Corp acquired a new stake in Roche in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $255,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 0.21% of the company’s stock.

Roche Holding AG engages in the prescription pharmaceuticals and diagnostics businesses in Switzerland, Germany, and internationally. The company offers pharmaceutical products for treating oncology, neuroscience, infectious, immunology, cardiovascular and metabolism, ophthalmology, and respiratory, as well as anemia, cancer, dermatology, hemophilia, inflammatory and autoimmune, neurological, and transplantation.

Featured Articles

