Short Interest in Rare Element Resources Ltd. (OTCMKTS:REEMF) Rises By 87.0%

Rare Element Resources Ltd. (OTCMKTS:REEMF – Get Rating) saw a significant increase in short interest in the month of June. As of June 30th, there was short interest totalling 4,300 shares, an increase of 87.0% from the June 15th total of 2,300 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 369,400 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.0 days.

Rare Element Resources Stock Down 6.0 %

Rare Element Resources stock traded down $0.03 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $0.47. 144,812 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 125,619. The business has a 50 day moving average of $0.71 and a two-hundred day moving average of $1.05. Rare Element Resources has a 12 month low of $0.45 and a 12 month high of $2.75.

Rare Element Resources (OTCMKTS:REEMF – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 12th. The basic materials company reported ($0.01) earnings per share for the quarter.

About Rare Element Resources

Rare Element Resources Ltd. engages in the exploration of mineral properties in the United States. It holds a 100% interest in the Bear Lodge property that comprises the Bear Lodge REE project and the Sundance Gold project located in central Crook County, northeast Wyoming. The company is headquartered in Littleton, Colorado.

