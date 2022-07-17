Short Interest in Principal Value ETF (NASDAQ:PY) Expands By 69.5%

Principal Value ETF (NASDAQ:PY – Get Rating) was the target of a large growth in short interest in June. As of June 30th, there was short interest totalling 23,900 shares, a growth of 69.5% from the June 15th total of 14,100 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 99,900 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.2 days.
Principal Value ETF stock traded up $0.62 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $38.52. 19,000 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 94,012. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $40.57 and its 200-day moving average price is $42.45. Principal Value ETF has a fifty-two week low of $37.42 and a fifty-two week high of $46.17.
The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, July 7th. Investors of record on Tuesday, July 5th were given a dividend of $0.473 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, July 1st. This is a positive change from Principal Value ETF’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.15. This represents a $1.89 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.91%.
