Short Interest in Principal Value ETF (NASDAQ:PY) Expands By 69.5%

Principal Value ETF (NASDAQ:PY – Get Rating) was the target of a large growth in short interest in June. As of June 30th, there was short interest totalling 23,900 shares, a growth of 69.5% from the June 15th total of 14,100 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 99,900 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.2 days.

Principal Value ETF Stock Performance

Principal Value ETF stock traded up $0.62 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $38.52. 19,000 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 94,012. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $40.57 and its 200-day moving average price is $42.45. Principal Value ETF has a fifty-two week low of $37.42 and a fifty-two week high of $46.17.

Principal Value ETF Increases Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, July 7th. Investors of record on Tuesday, July 5th were given a dividend of $0.473 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, July 1st. This is a positive change from Principal Value ETF’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.15. This represents a $1.89 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.91%.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Principal Value ETF

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. raised its position in shares of Principal Value ETF by 46.6% in the 1st quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 79,586 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,528,000 after purchasing an additional 25,286 shares in the last quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Principal Value ETF by 2.4% in the 2nd quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 19,402 shares of the company’s stock valued at $753,000 after acquiring an additional 458 shares during the last quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Principal Value ETF by 24.8% in the 4th quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 9,603 shares of the company’s stock valued at $427,000 after acquiring an additional 1,909 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Capital Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Principal Value ETF in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $349,000.

