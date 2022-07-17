Short Interest in NLS Pharmaceutics AG (NASDAQ:NLSPW) Drops By 42.5%

NLS Pharmaceutics AG (NASDAQ:NLSPW – Get Rating) was the recipient of a large drop in short interest in the month of June. As of June 30th, there was short interest totalling 5,000 shares, a drop of 42.5% from the June 15th total of 8,700 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 5,400 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.9 days.

NLS Pharmaceutics Price Performance

NLS Pharmaceutics stock traded up $0.02 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $0.19. 4,383 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 15,426. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $0.23. NLS Pharmaceutics has a 12 month low of $0.06 and a 12 month high of $1.20.

Get NLS Pharmaceutics alerts:

Hedge Funds Weigh In On NLS Pharmaceutics

An institutional investor recently bought a new position in NLS Pharmaceutics stock. Empery Asset Management LP acquired a new position in shares of NLS Pharmaceutics AG (NASDAQ:NLSPW – Get Rating) during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 150,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $38,000.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for NLS Pharmaceutics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for NLS Pharmaceutics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.