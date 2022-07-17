Short Interest in Ninety One Group (OTCMKTS:NINTF) Increases By 65.4%

Ninety One Group (OTCMKTS:NINTF – Get Rating) was the target of a large growth in short interest in June. As of June 30th, there was short interest totalling 25,300 shares, a growth of 65.4% from the June 15th total of 15,300 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 4,700 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 5.4 days.

Ninety One Group Price Performance

NINTF stock remained flat at 2.35 during midday trading on Friday. The company had a trading volume of 1 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,467. Ninety One Group has a one year low of 2.35 and a one year high of 3.00.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Separately, Peel Hunt began coverage on Ninety One Group in a report on Monday, July 11th. They set a “hold” rating for the company.

About Ninety One Group

Ninety One Group operates as an independent global asset manager worldwide. It serves private and public sector pension funds, sovereign wealth funds, insurers, corporates, foundations, and central banks, as well as large retail financial groups, wealth managers, public and private equity as well as debt, private banks, and intermediaries.

