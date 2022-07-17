Short Interest in Nextdoor Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:KIND) Increases By 55.3%

Nextdoor Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:KIND – Get Rating) was the recipient of a large increase in short interest during the month of June. As of June 30th, there was short interest totalling 6,910,000 shares, an increase of 55.3% from the June 15th total of 4,450,000 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 2,850,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 2.4 days. Currently, 8.9% of the company’s shares are sold short.

Insider Activity

In other news, Director David L. Sze purchased 2,050,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 3rd. The shares were purchased at an average price of 3.13 per share, with a total value of 6,416,500.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 1,845,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately 5,774,850. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In related news, Director David L. Sze bought 2,050,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, June 3rd. The shares were bought at an average price of 3.13 per share, with a total value of 6,416,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 1,845,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately 5,774,850. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, major shareholder Greylock 16 Gp Llc bought 1,611,554 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 7th. The stock was bought at an average cost of 3.55 per share, for a total transaction of 5,721,016.70. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 5,253,364 shares of the company’s stock, valued at 18,649,442.20. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have bought 5,837,072 shares of company stock valued at $19,425,502. 41.91% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Get Nextdoor alerts:

Institutional Trading of Nextdoor

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Yarbrough Capital LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Nextdoor during the second quarter worth approximately $269,000. Covington Capital Management boosted its holdings in shares of Nextdoor by 1,371.5% in the second quarter. Covington Capital Management now owns 14,715 shares of the company’s stock valued at $49,000 after acquiring an additional 13,715 shares during the period. Bank of America Corp DE boosted its holdings in shares of Nextdoor by 7.6% in the first quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 277,003 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,659,000 after acquiring an additional 19,494 shares during the period. Van Hulzen Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Nextdoor by 104.2% in the first quarter. Van Hulzen Asset Management LLC now owns 50,594 shares of the company’s stock valued at $303,000 after acquiring an additional 25,816 shares during the period. Finally, Capital World Investors boosted its holdings in shares of Nextdoor by 10.0% in the first quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 5,500,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,945,000 after acquiring an additional 500,000 shares during the period.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Nextdoor Stock Up 2.5 %

KIND has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Truist Financial initiated coverage on shares of Nextdoor in a research report on Tuesday, March 29th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $7.00 target price on the stock. Citigroup decreased their target price on shares of Nextdoor from $6.50 to $4.50 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, June 9th. Morgan Stanley cut their price target on shares of Nextdoor from $7.00 to $6.50 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, March 29th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group cut their price target on shares of Nextdoor from $6.00 to $4.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, June 9th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of 7.60.

NYSE:KIND traded up 0.08 on Friday, reaching 3.28. 1,637,700 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,516,037. The business has a fifty day moving average of 3.23 and a 200-day moving average of 4.94. Nextdoor has a 52-week low of 2.47 and a 52-week high of 18.59.

Nextdoor (NYSE:KIND – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, May 10th. The company reported -0.09 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of -0.14 by 0.05. The firm had revenue of 51.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of 48.40 million. Analysts predict that Nextdoor will post -0.3 EPS for the current year.

Nextdoor Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Nextdoor Holdings, Inc operates as the neighborhood network that connects neighbors, businesses, and public services in the United States and internationally. It enables small and mid-sized businesses, large brands, public agencies, and nonprofits to receive information, give and get help, and build connections.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Nextdoor Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Nextdoor and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.