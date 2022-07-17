Short Interest in Mountain Crest Acquisition Corp. III (NASDAQ:MCAE) Expands By 76.5%

Mountain Crest Acquisition Corp. III (NASDAQ:MCAE – Get Rating) was the recipient of a significant increase in short interest during the month of June. As of June 30th, there was short interest totalling 3,000 shares, an increase of 76.5% from the June 15th total of 1,700 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 7,100 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.4 days. Currently, 0.1% of the company’s shares are sold short.

Institutional Trading of Mountain Crest Acquisition Corp. III

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of MCAE. RPO LLC acquired a new stake in Mountain Crest Acquisition Corp. III during the fourth quarter worth approximately $247,000. Graham Capital Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in Mountain Crest Acquisition Corp. III during the fourth quarter worth approximately $454,000. P Schoenfeld Asset Management LP acquired a new stake in Mountain Crest Acquisition Corp. III during the first quarter worth approximately $1,018,000. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. boosted its position in Mountain Crest Acquisition Corp. III by 280.6% during the first quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 49,075 shares of the company’s stock worth $483,000 after acquiring an additional 36,180 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Taconic Capital Advisors LP acquired a new stake in Mountain Crest Acquisition Corp. III during the first quarter worth approximately $1,490,000.

Mountain Crest Acquisition Corp. III Stock Performance

NASDAQ MCAE remained flat at $9.90 during mid-day trading on Friday. Mountain Crest Acquisition Corp. III has a one year low of $9.37 and a one year high of $10.13. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $9.86 and its 200-day simple moving average is $9.88.

Mountain Crest Acquisition Corp. III Company Profile

Mountain Crest Acquisition Corp. III does not have significant operations. It intends to effect a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization, or related business combination with one or more businesses. The company was incorporated in 2021 and is based in New York, New York.

