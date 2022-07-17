Short Interest in Millicom International Cellular S.A. (NASDAQ:TIGO) Decreases By 55.5%

Millicom International Cellular S.A. (NASDAQ:TIGO – Get Rating) was the target of a significant drop in short interest in June. As of June 30th, there was short interest totalling 489,700 shares, a drop of 55.5% from the June 15th total of 1,100,000 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 177,700 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 2.8 days.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Millicom International Cellular

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. boosted its position in shares of Millicom International Cellular by 261.5% in the first quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 1,128 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $28,000 after acquiring an additional 816 shares during the period. AlphaMark Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Millicom International Cellular by 108.9% in the first quarter. AlphaMark Advisors LLC now owns 1,274 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $32,000 after acquiring an additional 664 shares during the period. Lazard Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Millicom International Cellular in the first quarter valued at about $50,000. UBS Group AG boosted its position in shares of Millicom International Cellular by 539.7% in the first quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 2,482 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $62,000 after acquiring an additional 2,094 shares during the period. Finally, Quantbot Technologies LP bought a new stake in shares of Millicom International Cellular in the first quarter valued at about $161,000. Institutional investors own 10.83% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several research firms recently weighed in on TIGO. Scotiabank decreased their target price on shares of Millicom International Cellular from $36.10 to $26.30 in a research note on Thursday, May 19th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised shares of Millicom International Cellular from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 31st.

Millicom International Cellular Trading Up 2.3 %

Shares of Millicom International Cellular stock opened at $13.28 on Friday. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $16.77 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $22.53. Millicom International Cellular has a 1 year low of $12.82 and a 1 year high of $42.55. The company has a market capitalization of $1.35 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 2.33 and a beta of 0.89. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.47, a current ratio of 0.54 and a quick ratio of 0.52.

Millicom International Cellular (NASDAQ:TIGO – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 28th. The technology company reported $0.28 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. Millicom International Cellular had a return on equity of 23.41% and a net margin of 11.57%. The business had revenue of $1.41 billion during the quarter.

Millicom International Cellular Company Profile

Millicom International Cellular SA provides cable and mobile services in Latin America and Africa. The company offers mobile services, including mobile data and voice; short message service; and mobile financial services, such as payments, money transfers, international remittances, savings, real-time loans, and micro-insurance.

