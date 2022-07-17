Short Interest in Mayville Engineering Company, Inc. (NYSE:MEC) Declines By 54.5%

Mayville Engineering Company, Inc. (NYSE:MEC – Get Rating) saw a large decrease in short interest during the month of June. As of June 30th, there was short interest totalling 171,600 shares, a decrease of 54.5% from the June 15th total of 377,200 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 111,900 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 1.5 days. Currently, 2.0% of the shares of the company are short sold.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Mayville Engineering

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC acquired a new stake in Mayville Engineering in the 4th quarter valued at about $31,569,000. Delta Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in Mayville Engineering in the 4th quarter valued at about $211,000. Riverwater Partners LLC acquired a new stake in Mayville Engineering in the 4th quarter valued at about $424,000. Northern Trust Corp grew its stake in Mayville Engineering by 2.4% in the 4th quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 78,211 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,166,000 after acquiring an additional 1,863 shares during the last quarter. Finally, First Trust Advisors LP grew its stake in Mayville Engineering by 64.9% in the 4th quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 159,726 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,382,000 after acquiring an additional 62,886 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 35.88% of the company’s stock.

Mayville Engineering Price Performance

Mayville Engineering stock traded down $0.19 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $6.81. 207,226 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 93,094. The company has a quick ratio of 0.91, a current ratio of 1.73 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41. Mayville Engineering has a 52-week low of $6.80 and a 52-week high of $20.93. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $8.19 and its 200 day moving average is $9.80.

About Mayville Engineering

Mayville Engineering ( NYSE:MEC Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 3rd. The company reported $0.19 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.16 by $0.03. The company had revenue of $136.25 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $122.32 million. Mayville Engineering had a negative net margin of 1.29% and a positive return on equity of 3.19%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.12 EPS. On average, equities analysts forecast that Mayville Engineering will post 1.18 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Mayville Engineering Company, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a contract manufacturer that serves the heavy and medium duty commercial vehicle, construction and access equipment, powersports, agriculture, military, and other end markets in the United States. The company provides a range of prototyping and tooling, production fabrication, coating, assembly, and aftermarket components.

Featured Stories

