Short Interest in LexaGene Holdings Inc. (OTCMKTS:LXXGF) Grows By 132.5%

LexaGene Holdings Inc. (OTCMKTS:LXXGF – Get Rating) saw a large increase in short interest during the month of June. As of June 30th, there was short interest totalling 123,900 shares, an increase of 132.5% from the June 15th total of 53,300 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 342,800 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.4 days.

LexaGene Stock Down 3.1 %

OTCMKTS LXXGF opened at 0.11 on Friday. LexaGene has a 12 month low of 0.09 and a 12 month high of 0.48. The company has a 50-day moving average of 0.14 and a 200-day moving average of 0.18.

About LexaGene

LexaGene Holdings Inc, a biotechnology company, engages in the research, development, and commercialization of pathogen detection systems. It offers MiQLab, an automated pathogen detection system that aims to transform pathogen detection in veterinary diagnostics, human clinical diagnostics, food and water safety testing, and other life sciences markets.

