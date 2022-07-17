Short Interest in LexaGene Holdings Inc. (OTCMKTS:LXXGF) Grows By 132.5%

LexaGene Holdings Inc. (OTCMKTS:LXXGF – Get Rating) saw a large increase in short interest during the month of June. As of June 30th, there was short interest totalling 123,900 shares, an increase of 132.5% from the June 15th total of 53,300 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 342,800 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.4 days.
LexaGene Stock Down 3.1 %
OTCMKTS LXXGF opened at 0.11 on Friday. LexaGene has a 12 month low of 0.09 and a 12 month high of 0.48. The company has a 50-day moving average of 0.14 and a 200-day moving average of 0.18.
About LexaGene
Further Reading
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on LexaGene (LXXGF)
- MarketBeat: Week in Review 7/11 – 7/15
- Should You Have These Two Banks In Your Portfolio?
- Is Coupang’s Stock On The Verge Of A Turnaround?
- Verint Systems Stock is a Customer Engagement Play
- Why Shopify Stock Split…And is as Shoppable as Ever
Receive News & Ratings for LexaGene Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for LexaGene and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.