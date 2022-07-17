Short Interest in Krones AG (OTCMKTS:KRNTY) Expands By 100.0%

Krones AG (OTCMKTS:KRNTY – Get Rating) saw a large increase in short interest during the month of June. As of June 30th, there was short interest totalling 200 shares, an increase of 100.0% from the June 15th total of 100 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 100 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 2.0 days.

Krones Stock Performance

KRNTY remained flat at $37.67 on Friday. Krones has a fifty-two week low of $37.67 and a fifty-two week high of $55.65. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $40.58 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $45.19.

About Krones

Krones AG, together with its subsidiaries, plans, develops, and manufactures machines and lines for the production, filling, and packaging technology in Germany and internationally. It operates in two segments, Machines and Lines for Product Filling and Decoration, and Machines and Lines for Beverage Production/Process Technology.

