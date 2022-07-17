Short Interest in Jack Creek Investment Corp. (NASDAQ:JCIC) Rises By 73.6%

Jack Creek Investment Corp. (NASDAQ:JCIC – Get Rating) was the recipient of a large growth in short interest in June. As of June 30th, there was short interest totalling 15,800 shares, a growth of 73.6% from the June 15th total of 9,100 shares. Approximately 0.1% of the shares of the stock are short sold. Based on an average daily volume of 60,900 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.3 days.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of JCIC. Aristeia Capital LLC bought a new position in Jack Creek Investment in the 1st quarter valued at $20,571,000. Glazer Capital LLC boosted its position in Jack Creek Investment by 481.4% in the 1st quarter. Glazer Capital LLC now owns 865,360 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,489,000 after buying an additional 716,521 shares during the last quarter. Marshall Wace LLP boosted its position in Jack Creek Investment by 109.5% in the 4th quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 1,186,737 shares of the company’s stock valued at $11,583,000 after buying an additional 620,281 shares during the last quarter. Spartan Fund Management Inc. bought a new position in Jack Creek Investment in the 1st quarter valued at $5,965,000. Finally, Bulldog Investors LLP bought a new position in Jack Creek Investment in the 4th quarter valued at $3,188,000. 65.58% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

JCIC stock remained flat at $9.84 during midday trading on Friday. The company had a trading volume of 88,819 shares, compared to its average volume of 39,387. The business has a fifty day moving average of $9.82 and a 200-day moving average of $9.79. Jack Creek Investment has a 12-month low of $9.60 and a 12-month high of $9.89.

Jack Creek Investment Corp. does not have significant operations. The company focuses on effecting a merger, share exchange, asset acquisition, share purchase, reorganization, or other business combination with one or more businesses or entities. The company was incorporated in 2020 and is based in New York, New York.

