Short Interest in Invesco S&P SmallCap Health Care ETF (NASDAQ:PSCH) Rises By 50.0%

Invesco S&P SmallCap Health Care ETF (NASDAQ:PSCH – Get Rating) saw a large growth in short interest during the month of June. As of June 30th, there was short interest totalling 5,400 shares, a growth of 50.0% from the June 15th total of 3,600 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 7,500 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.7 days.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. McGuire Investment Group LLC bought a new position in shares of Invesco S&P SmallCap Health Care ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at $2,049,000. EP Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Invesco S&P SmallCap Health Care ETF in the 1st quarter valued at $103,000. Atria Wealth Solutions Inc. acquired a new stake in Invesco S&P SmallCap Health Care ETF in the first quarter valued at $265,000. Equitable Holdings Inc. increased its holdings in Invesco S&P SmallCap Health Care ETF by 5.0% in the first quarter. Equitable Holdings Inc. now owns 4,704 shares of the company’s stock valued at $757,000 after purchasing an additional 224 shares during the period. Finally, Magnus Financial Group LLC acquired a new stake in Invesco S&P SmallCap Health Care ETF in the first quarter valued at $1,012,000.

Invesco S&P SmallCap Health Care ETF Stock Up 1.8 %

Shares of PSCH traded up $2.56 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $144.11. The stock had a trading volume of 5,587 shares, compared to its average volume of 8,160. Invesco S&P SmallCap Health Care ETF has a 12 month low of $125.73 and a 12 month high of $195.19. The company’s 50-day moving average is $136.91 and its two-hundred day moving average is $150.91.

About Invesco S&P SmallCap Health Care ETF

PowerShares S&P SmallCap Health Care Portfolio (the Fund) seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the index called the S&P SmallCap 600 Capped HealthCare Index (the Underlying Index). The Underlying Index consists of common stocks of the United States healthcare companies.

