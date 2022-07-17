Short Interest in Invesco KBW Premium Yield Equity REIT ETF (NASDAQ:KBWY) Expands By 115.2%

Invesco KBW Premium Yield Equity REIT ETF (NASDAQ:KBWY – Get Rating) saw a large growth in short interest in the month of June. As of June 30th, there was short interest totalling 9,900 shares, a growth of 115.2% from the June 15th total of 4,600 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 181,500 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.1 days.
Invesco KBW Premium Yield Equity REIT ETF Stock Performance
KBWY opened at $22.55 on Friday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $22.51 and its two-hundred day moving average is $23.87. Invesco KBW Premium Yield Equity REIT ETF has a 52 week low of $20.92 and a 52 week high of $26.43.
Invesco KBW Premium Yield Equity REIT ETF Increases Dividend
The business also recently declared a monthly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 30th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, June 22nd were issued a $0.132 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, June 21st. This is an increase from Invesco KBW Premium Yield Equity REIT ETF’s previous monthly dividend of $0.11. This represents a $1.58 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 7.02%.
Institutional Inflows and Outflows
