Short Interest in Invesco KBW Premium Yield Equity REIT ETF (NASDAQ:KBWY) Expands By 115.2%

Invesco KBW Premium Yield Equity REIT ETF (NASDAQ:KBWY – Get Rating) saw a large growth in short interest in the month of June. As of June 30th, there was short interest totalling 9,900 shares, a growth of 115.2% from the June 15th total of 4,600 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 181,500 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.1 days.

Invesco KBW Premium Yield Equity REIT ETF Stock Performance

KBWY opened at $22.55 on Friday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $22.51 and its two-hundred day moving average is $23.87. Invesco KBW Premium Yield Equity REIT ETF has a 52 week low of $20.92 and a 52 week high of $26.43.

Invesco KBW Premium Yield Equity REIT ETF Increases Dividend

The business also recently declared a monthly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 30th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, June 22nd were issued a $0.132 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, June 21st. This is an increase from Invesco KBW Premium Yield Equity REIT ETF’s previous monthly dividend of $0.11. This represents a $1.58 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 7.02%.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in KBWY. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Invesco KBW Premium Yield Equity REIT ETF by 29.1% in the 1st quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 229,726 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,854,000 after acquiring an additional 51,797 shares during the period. Wealthsource Partners LLC increased its holdings in shares of Invesco KBW Premium Yield Equity REIT ETF by 195.5% in the 4th quarter. Wealthsource Partners LLC now owns 48,310 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,241,000 after acquiring an additional 31,960 shares during the period. Jane Street Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of Invesco KBW Premium Yield Equity REIT ETF in the 1st quarter valued at $795,000. Parcion Private Wealth LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Invesco KBW Premium Yield Equity REIT ETF in the 4th quarter worth $639,000. Finally, Bank of America Corp DE boosted its position in shares of Invesco KBW Premium Yield Equity REIT ETF by 11.3% in the 1st quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 173,721 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,426,000 after purchasing an additional 17,607 shares in the last quarter.

