Short Interest in International Petroleum Co. (OTCMKTS:IPCFF) Rises By 84.3%

International Petroleum Co. (OTCMKTS:IPCFF – Get Rating) saw a large growth in short interest in the month of June. As of June 30th, there was short interest totalling 108,900 shares, a growth of 84.3% from the June 15th total of 59,100 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 8,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 13.6 days.

A number of analysts recently issued reports on IPCFF shares. Scotiabank increased their price objective on International Petroleum from C$14.00 to C$17.00 in a report on Wednesday, June 8th. Stifel Nicolaus increased their price objective on International Petroleum from C$17.00 to C$18.25 in a report on Thursday, June 30th. Finally, Barclays increased their price objective on International Petroleum from SEK 160 to SEK 170 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday.

Shares of OTCMKTS:IPCFF remained flat at $9.35 on Friday. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 82 shares, compared to its average volume of 7,437. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $10.06 and its 200-day moving average price is $8.68. International Petroleum has a 1 year low of $4.30 and a 1 year high of $11.20.

International Petroleum Corporation explores for, develops, and produces oil and gas. The company holds a portfolio of oil and gas assets in Canada, Malaysia, and France. International Petroleum Corporation was incorporated in 2017 and is headquartered in Vancouver, Canada.

