Short Interest in Intellicheck, Inc. (NASDAQ:IDN) Drops By 40.3%

Intellicheck, Inc. (NASDAQ:IDN – Get Rating) was the recipient of a significant decline in short interest during the month of June. As of June 30th, there was short interest totalling 130,200 shares, a decline of 40.3% from the June 15th total of 218,100 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 81,800 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 1.6 days. Currently, 0.8% of the shares of the company are sold short.

Insider Activity

In related news, CEO Bryan Lewis acquired 15,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 16th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $1.69 per share, with a total value of $26,195.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the chief executive officer now directly owns 249,286 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $421,293.34. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Insiders purchased 41,563 shares of company stock valued at $71,060 over the last three months. Insiders own 6.04% of the company’s stock.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Intellicheck

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Renaissance Technologies LLC purchased a new position in Intellicheck in the first quarter valued at approximately $43,000. Wilkinson Global Asset Management LLC increased its stake in Intellicheck by 10.7% in the first quarter. Wilkinson Global Asset Management LLC now owns 67,395 shares of the company’s stock valued at $172,000 after purchasing an additional 6,494 shares during the last quarter. Paradigm Financial Partners LLC purchased a new position in Intellicheck in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $204,000. SG Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in Intellicheck in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $397,000. Finally, Morgan Dempsey Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in Intellicheck in the first quarter valued at approximately $735,000. 39.61% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Intellicheck Trading Down 0.8 %

A number of brokerages have commented on IDN. HC Wainwright reduced their target price on shares of Intellicheck from $7.00 to $4.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, June 14th. DA Davidson set a $4.00 price objective on shares of Intellicheck in a research note on Monday, June 20th. Craig Hallum reduced their price objective on shares of Intellicheck from $4.00 to $2.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, June 14th. Finally, Northland Securities reduced their price objective on shares of Intellicheck from $6.00 to $4.00 in a research note on Tuesday, June 14th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $3.50.

Shares of NASDAQ:IDN traded down $0.02 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $2.37. 55,890 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 63,845. The business’s fifty day moving average is $1.91 and its two-hundred day moving average is $2.81. Intellicheck has a one year low of $1.33 and a one year high of $9.68. The stock has a market cap of $44.72 million, a PE ratio of -9.87 and a beta of 1.61.

Intellicheck (NASDAQ:IDN – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Monday, June 13th. The company reported ($0.08) earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.11) by $0.03. Intellicheck had a negative net margin of 26.91% and a negative return on equity of 23.22%. The firm had revenue of $3.40 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.38 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned ($0.06) earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Intellicheck will post -0.19 EPS for the current year.

About Intellicheck

Intellicheck, Inc, a technology company, develops, integrates, and markets threat identification and identity authentication solutions for bank and retail fraud prevention, law enforcement threat identification, and mobile and handheld access control and security systems primarily in the United States.

