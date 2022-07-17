Short Interest in Homology Medicines, Inc. (NASDAQ:FIXX) Drops By 53.6%

Homology Medicines, Inc. (NASDAQ:FIXX – Get Rating) was the target of a significant drop in short interest in the month of June. As of June 30th, there was short interest totalling 1,100,000 shares, a drop of 53.6% from the June 15th total of 2,370,000 shares. Currently, 2.7% of the company’s stock are short sold. Based on an average daily volume of 477,800 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 2.3 days.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of analysts have issued reports on FIXX shares. Canaccord Genuity Group reduced their target price on shares of Homology Medicines from $19.00 to $7.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, April 6th. Credit Suisse Group set a $3.10 target price on shares of Homology Medicines in a research note on Monday, June 20th. Chardan Capital reduced their target price on shares of Homology Medicines to $14.00 and set a “na” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, May 17th. FIX reduced their target price on shares of Homology Medicines from $19.00 to $7.00 in a research note on Wednesday, April 6th. Finally, HC Wainwright reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $20.00 price objective on shares of Homology Medicines in a report on Monday, May 23rd. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $13.01.

Institutional Trading of Homology Medicines

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in shares of Homology Medicines by 7.9% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,869,946 shares of the company’s stock valued at $11,765,000 after purchasing an additional 282,169 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp boosted its stake in Homology Medicines by 17.1% in the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 990,911 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,012,000 after acquiring an additional 144,566 shares during the last quarter. Woodline Partners LP bought a new position in Homology Medicines in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $3,520,000. Northern Trust Corp boosted its stake in Homology Medicines by 0.7% in the fourth quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 426,397 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,553,000 after acquiring an additional 3,142 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its stake in Homology Medicines by 19.1% in the first quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 328,446 shares of the company’s stock valued at $998,000 after acquiring an additional 52,759 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 58.14% of the company’s stock.

Homology Medicines Stock Performance

NASDAQ:FIXX traded down $0.04 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $2.28. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 102,246 shares, compared to its average volume of 468,164. Homology Medicines has a fifty-two week low of $1.30 and a fifty-two week high of $8.90. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $1.83 and a 200-day moving average of $2.65.

Homology Medicines (NASDAQ:FIXX – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 16th. The company reported ($0.20) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.25) by $0.05. Homology Medicines had a negative net margin of 47.29% and a negative return on equity of 49.48%. The firm had revenue of $0.80 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.30 million. Research analysts anticipate that Homology Medicines will post -1.86 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About Homology Medicines

Homology Medicines, Inc, a genetic medicines company, focuses on transforming the lives of patients suffering from rare genetic diseases. Its proprietary platform is designed to utilize its human hematopoietic stem cell derived adeno-associated virus vectors (AAVHSCs) to deliver genetic medicines in vivo either through a gene therapy or nuclease-free gene editing for various genetic disorders.

