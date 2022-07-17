Short Interest in Hailiang Education Group Inc. (NASDAQ:HLG) Increases By 70.4%

Hailiang Education Group Inc. (NASDAQ:HLG – Get Rating) was the target of a significant growth in short interest in the month of June. As of June 30th, there was short interest totalling 4,600 shares, a growth of 70.4% from the June 15th total of 2,700 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 3,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 1.5 days.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Separately, StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Hailiang Education Group in a research note on Saturday. They set a “hold” rating on the stock.

Get Hailiang Education Group alerts:

Hailiang Education Group Price Performance

HLG traded up $0.03 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $13.08. 1,103 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,533. Hailiang Education Group has a fifty-two week low of $9.28 and a fifty-two week high of $42.80. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $13.17 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $12.96.

Hailiang Education Group Company Profile

Hailiang Education Group Inc provides K-12 educational and management services in the People's Republic of China. The company operates 14 affiliated schools; and 27 managed schools. It offers K-12 student management, high school curriculum education, and operation and management services, including branding, academic management, education resources, school culture, admission, finance, human resources, procurement, IT, internal audit, and property and logistics management services, as well as after-school enrichment, accommodations, and transportation services.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Hailiang Education Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Hailiang Education Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.