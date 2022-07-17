Short Interest in Gores Holdings VIII, Inc. (NASDAQ:GIIXU) Rises By 100.0%

Gores Holdings VIII, Inc. (NASDAQ:GIIXU – Get Rating) saw a large growth in short interest during the month of June. As of June 30th, there was short interest totalling 1,000 shares, a growth of 100.0% from the June 15th total of 500 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 5,100 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.2 days.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Gores Holdings VIII

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. acquired a new position in Gores Holdings VIII during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $1,785,000. Levin Capital Strategies L.P. acquired a new position in Gores Holdings VIII during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $1,609,000. Virtu Financial LLC acquired a new position in Gores Holdings VIII during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $1,050,000. Finally, TIG Advisors LLC boosted its position in Gores Holdings VIII by 20.4% during the 1st quarter. TIG Advisors LLC now owns 282,426 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,850,000 after purchasing an additional 47,818 shares during the period.

Gores Holdings VIII Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ GIIXU remained flat at $9.90 during trading on Friday. Gores Holdings VIII has a 12 month low of $8.98 and a 12 month high of $10.52. The business’s 50-day moving average is $9.94 and its 200-day moving average is $10.08.

Gores Holdings VIII Company Profile

Gores Holdings VIII, Inc focuses on effecting a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses. It intends to focus on businesses in the industrials, technology, telecommunications, media and entertainment, business services, healthcare, and consumer products.

